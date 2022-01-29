The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Jim Harbaugh's pregame interview on ESPN.

There’s a chance that Jim Harbaugh could be going back to the NFL.

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Harbaugh is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head-coaching position.

Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their first Big Ten Championship since 2003 this past year. They also had their first berth in the College Football Playoff before losing to Georgia, 34-11.

He’s been with Michigan for the last seven seasons and has a 61-24 overall record.

Before he got the job there, he was the head coach for the 49ers for four years and finished with a 44-19-1 record.

The NFL world is a bit stunned that the Vikings are set to interview him.

It remains to be seen if Harbaugh gets this job, but this all could be for Harbaugh to get a raise in Ann Arbor.

There’s no timetable set for the Vikings to make this hire.

