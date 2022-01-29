NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh News

There’s a chance that Jim Harbaugh could be going back to the NFL.

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Harbaugh is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head-coaching position.

Per source, the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/weN74wPLgj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2022

Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their first Big Ten Championship since 2003 this past year. They also had their first berth in the College Football Playoff before losing to Georgia, 34-11.

He’s been with Michigan for the last seven seasons and has a 61-24 overall record.

Before he got the job there, he was the head coach for the 49ers for four years and finished with a 44-19-1 record.

The NFL world is a bit stunned that the Vikings are set to interview him.

Are the Vikings going to be the persons that take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan https://t.co/4imG34oT1T — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 29, 2022

What a weekend of NFL news…lol https://t.co/rHZMuNDaTS — Northern Pkwy (@KMBmoreX) January 29, 2022

As much as I didlike him, Harbaugh is a damn good coach. https://t.co/utIqMmD2TQ — Derek Olson (@DerekOlson23) January 29, 2022

Great day https://t.co/Hx7pwOFeOG — Kyle Turn er (@KTisclutch) January 29, 2022

So, the Vikings could be the landing spot back to the NFL. https://t.co/tPsQoSSxWu — college football fan (@Genetics56) January 29, 2022

Pressure is on Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. You have to do everything — everything — in your power to keep the AP Coach of the Year in Ann Arbor. https://t.co/GkXFiTAZHI — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 29, 2022

Just my uninformed thought: I don’t think a Jim Harbaugh interview goes public unless he’s getting the job https://t.co/27QzAHMvlA — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 29, 2022

It remains to be seen if Harbaugh gets this job, but this all could be for Harbaugh to get a raise in Ann Arbor.

There’s no timetable set for the Vikings to make this hire.