NFL World Reacts To Vikings’ General Manager News

A general view of the Minnesota Vikings stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of player introductions before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have landed on a new general manager, plucking executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah away from the Cleveland Browns.

Adofo-Mensah has been the Browns’ vice president of football operations under general manager Andrew Berry the last two seasons. From 2013-19, he worked with the San Francisco 49ers as manager and later director of football research.

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah was one of two finalists for the position, along with Chiefs executive Ryan Poles. Poles was hired by the Chicago Bears as their new general manager on Tuesday.

Adofo-Mensah’s background is quite unique by NFL standards. He’s Princeton and Stanford-educated, began his career working in finance and best known for his work with analytics.

As many NFL analysts and media members have noted, his hire signifies a new direction for the Vikings franchise.

We’re very curious to see how Adofo-Mensah’s tenure plays out in Minnesota. He broke into the NFL in a non-traditional fashion, and it will be interesting to watch his approach and operational style as a first-time GM.

If he succeeds, Adofo-Mensah could signify a new paradigm for executives in the NFL.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.