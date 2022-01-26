NFL World Reacts To Vikings’ General Manager News

The Minnesota Vikings have landed on a new general manager, plucking executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah away from the Cleveland Browns.

Adofo-Mensah has been the Browns’ vice president of football operations under general manager Andrew Berry the last two seasons. From 2013-19, he worked with the San Francisco 49ers as manager and later director of football research.

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah was one of two finalists for the position, along with Chiefs executive Ryan Poles. Poles was hired by the Chicago Bears as their new general manager on Tuesday.

Adofo-Mensah’s background is quite unique by NFL standards. He’s Princeton and Stanford-educated, began his career working in finance and best known for his work with analytics.

As many NFL analysts and media members have noted, his hire signifies a new direction for the Vikings franchise.

Phenomenal hire. Kwesi has a ton of respect from evaluators throughout the league. An outside the box process that could change the line of thinking with GM hires moving forward. Excited to see what he does in Minnesota. https://t.co/jH5EuL8qo5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 26, 2022

#Vikings COO Andrew Miller led search process narrowing in on GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. A Paraag Marathe protege. The COO spent 20 years working in the MLB. Kwesi’s background is analytics and helping tie together decisions. Not your traditional “Football Guy”. A bold direction! — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) January 26, 2022

With Ryan Poles to Chicago official, I'm told the Vikings job will go to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Former Browns VP of Football Ops. Former 49ers analyst. Very, very highly regarded football mind that leans more analytics than tape study. Outside the box hire, but a good one — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 26, 2022

It’s official, per @AdamSchefter. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is the Vikings’ new GM. The 40-year-old has made a swift rise, entering the NFL only 9 years ago. His background is in research/development/analytics, but learned contract negotiations and the scouting world with the Browns. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 26, 2022

Thats a neat out of the box hire by the #Vikings — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 26, 2022

By hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM, the Vikings get a talented, smart and kind leader. The #Browns get something in return too—a 3rd round compensatory pick in each of the next two drafts, following guidelines set by NFL policy on Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 26, 2022

this is very cool for football https://t.co/LBArTLUBu7 — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 26, 2022

And here we go!!!

Next up, head coach! https://t.co/KtEAuywmCf — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) January 26, 2022

With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah taking over as the Vikings GM, here’s a scouting report: Really intelligent, great with people skills and building relationships, process-driven, balanced in football and analytics, knows how to surround himself with the right people. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 26, 2022

What happens the next 5 years in Chicago and Minnesota is going to be *fascinating* Happy for both qualified candidates. https://t.co/I7DN5H97iN — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 26, 2022

Worked with Demeco in SF… https://t.co/Sz6W0nf6Xq — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) January 26, 2022

We’re very curious to see how Adofo-Mensah’s tenure plays out in Minnesota. He broke into the NFL in a non-traditional fashion, and it will be interesting to watch his approach and operational style as a first-time GM.

If he succeeds, Adofo-Mensah could signify a new paradigm for executives in the NFL.