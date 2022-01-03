NFL World Reacts To What Mike Zimmer Said On Sunday

On Sunday night following the Vikings‘ 37-10 loss to the Packers, Mike Zimmer behaved like a man who’s already handed in his two-week notice.

Zimmer and the Vikings got a brief look at third-string quarterback Kellen Mond during Sunday night’s game after backup Sean Mannion left the game for a few plays due to hand cramping. Despite limited action, Zimmer didn’t like what he saw.

The Vikings have nothing to play for in next weekend’s regular-season finale. Fans speculate Mond may see extended action, given the circumstances. It doesn’t sound like Zimmer has that plan in mind.

The Vikings head coach had a blunt response when asked if he plans to play Mond at all next week.

"Do you want to see Kellen Mond next week?" "Not particularly." Mike Zimmer is stone cold pic.twitter.com/KI1usresi7 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2022

It’s been a while since an NFL head coach made such a stone-cold comment without remorse. What was his goal here?

Kellen Mond is a rookie and sits third on the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart. Most coaches would find ways to inspire confidence in such players. Zimmer took the opposite approach.

NFL fans are still confused by Zimmer’s postgame comment and his strategy with his third-string quarterback.

Take a look.

Kellen Mond: Not leaving the bench any time soon. https://t.co/lBRTcZXlSP — Benchwarmer Brew (@BenchwarmerBrew) January 3, 2022

Thought Mond got drafted way too high but this is just unnecessary and uncalled for. Makes me feel more grateful that we have a HC who picks his players up and challenges them to be better, not hang them out to dry in front of the media. https://t.co/T8GSXvjNVr — Antony Fitzpatrick #OnePride #RoweRevolution (@SpireiteFitzy) January 3, 2022

Just fire Nagy and Zimmer into the sun before Sunday’s clown show https://t.co/BwtpDiazVW — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) January 3, 2022

I really don’t like Mike Zimmer. https://t.co/DUBPE778aU — Jake Wright (@jakewright1996) January 3, 2022

Kellen Mond should be demanding a trade any second now. Then again, he may be inclined to stick it out in Minnesota seeing that Mike Zimmer probably lost his job on Sunday night.

The Vikings have entered dysfunctional territory, and it appears to have started with their head coach.