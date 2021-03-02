NFL World Reacts To The Kyle Rudolph Release News

Today marked the end of an era in Minnesota, as the Vikings announced the release of longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph was a stalwart performer for the Vikings for the last decade. He reached a pair of Pro Bowls while totaling 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Given all that Rudolph has meant to the community and franchise in Minnesota, this is a bittersweet day. It was probably the correct football move for the Vikings, but at the same time, things like this are never easy.

Vikings fans can take solace in the fact that Rudolph said he will continue to raise his family in Minnesota.

Thank you Minnesota!! Although my time as a Viking has come to a close, my time as a MINNESOTAN is just getting started! https://t.co/eb2aP3O4vo — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, around the NFL, the reaction to the news featured some wanting to reflect on Rudolph’s tenure in purple and others thinking about how he might fit on other teams around the league.

The #Vikings are releasing TE Kyle Rudolph, ending his 10 year run with Minnesota, per NFL Network. One of the great leaders on and off the field in Vikings franchise history. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 2, 2021

% of catchable passes dropped since 2017:

🔹 Kyle Rudolph – 1.0

🔹 Larry Fitzgerald – 2.1

🔹 Allen Robinson – 2.2

🔹 Antonio Brown – 2.2pic.twitter.com/7Nt7qa5ATv — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2021

Kyle Rudolph's release saves the #Vikings a little over $5 million in cap space and $8M in cash in 2021. After a decade in Minnesota, Rudolph is a free agent for the first time at age 31. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 2, 2021

I could see Kyle Rudolph potentially having some fantasy value depending on where he ends up. He can still be a red zone threat. He just needs an offense that makes it to the red zone often enough to unlock that touchdown potential. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) March 2, 2021

31.

What does Rudolph have left in the tank? Young QB Zach Wilson could use one, given how much that SF offense used TEs … https://t.co/P8zVcGkoZp — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 2, 2021

For the Patriots, who have a notable need at tight end, Kyle Rudolph is now added to the list of possibilities. Coming off a 28-334-1 season as a pass-catcher. A favorite of former Patriots OC Charlie Weis. https://t.co/sDEnYloZtB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 2, 2021

Given the fact he was released, Rudolph can get a little bit of a head start on his free agency.

We have no doubt he’ll attract some attention from outside suitors.