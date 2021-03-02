The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kyle Rudolph Release News

Today marked the end of an era in Minnesota, as the Vikings announced the release of longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph was a stalwart performer for the Vikings for the last decade. He reached a pair of Pro Bowls while totaling 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Given all that Rudolph has meant to the community and franchise in Minnesota, this is a bittersweet day. It was probably the correct football move for the Vikings, but at the same time, things like this are never easy.

Vikings fans can take solace in the fact that Rudolph said he will continue to raise his family in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, around the NFL, the reaction to the news featured some wanting to reflect on Rudolph’s tenure in purple and others thinking about how he might fit on other teams around the league.

Given the fact he was released, Rudolph can get a little bit of a head start on his free agency.

We have no doubt he’ll attract some attention from outside suitors.


