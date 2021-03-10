Minnesota Vikings Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings made another move designed to cut salary on Wednesday afternoon. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFC North club released nine-year veteran Riley Reiff.

The 32-year-old offensive lineman was a steady presence in the Vikings’ stout rushing attack for the last four seasons. He made 15 starts for Minnesota in 2020 and will end his stint having played in 58 games for the organization.

However, like many others this offseason, Reiff is a cap casualty, designed to save the Vikings some cash headed into the new league year. The veteran offensive tackle signed a five-year deal worth over $58 million in 2017 and was set to enter to last year of that contract in 2021. His release will save Minnesota about $11 million in cap space.

Even so, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke highly of Reiff after the 2020 season came to a close, meaning the two might’ve ended their working relationship on good terms.

“I love the kid. He’s a tough, physical guy,” Zimmer said of Reiff, according the the team’s website. “He’s a pro’s pro. Comes out and works every single day. He’s had a really good year. He’s a big-time battler; he’ll fight you all day long, so he’s really everything you want in an offensive lineman.”

Vikings released veteran OT Riley Reiff, saving about $11 million in salary-cap space. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

Reiff becomes the second notable cut made by the Vikings in just the last two days.

Minnesota released veteran kicker Dan Bailey on Tuesday after a rocky 2020 season. The move also gives the Vikings a little more wiggle room to make improvements elsewhere before next fall.

The Vikings are certainly in need of a shake-up after an underwhelming 7-9 in 2020. The club finished third in the NFC North, which made for one of Zimmer’s worst seasons since his arrival in Minnesota in 2014.

With a few upgrades on defense, the Vikings should be able to compete for an NFC playoff spot as soon as next year.