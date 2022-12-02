Patrick Peterson Explains His Issues With Kyler Murray

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Peterson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings raises his fist prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson turned a lot of heads this week with his comments about Kyler Murray on the "All Things Covered" podcast.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray," Peterson said. "That's just a matter of fact."

This comment from Peterson went viral in large part because he was teammates with Murray. If he's making a statement like this, perhaps there's more to the story.

Well, Peterson provided some clarity on Thursday. It sounds like his main issue with Murray is his body language.

“I don’t have any beef with Kyler Murray,” Peterson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “What I meant by my comment was, when you’re a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So, when you have bad body language, pouting and moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think that feeds off to your teammates?

"That’s what I meant by, ‘Kyler cares about himself.’ He’s not putting the team first. ... I see a ton of talent in him. Those mannerisms are alarming. I’m just saying something most people may be afraid to tell him. It’s no secret. Everybody sees it."

Murray, meanwhile, has already fired back at Peterson.

"This isn’t true…you on some weird s--t @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow," Murray tweeted.

Peterson claims he tried to reach out to Murray directly. However, he didn't receive a response from his former teammate.