Patrick Peterson Has 1 Game ‘Circled’ On Vikings Schedule

After spending a decade with the Arizona Cardinals, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The regular season is still a few months away, but Peterson has already revealed which game he circled on his schedule. It turns out that he can’t wait to face his old team.

“The division games are going to be always a dogfight, you know what I mean” Peterson said on the ‘All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden’ podcast. “But the one I circled is definitely Week 2, that’s not even close. That’s not even close.”

Week 2 will be a homecoming for Peterson, as he’ll get the chance to show the Cardinals that he can still play at a high level.

“I’m going to be juiced up going into that week, or whatever, but as far as once that game gets going, I’m going to be cool, calm, and collected because that’s when I’m at my best. Like I said, I’m looking forward to that Week 2 matchup.”

One thing is certain: Peterson didn’t hide his true feelings about that matchup.

Peterson, one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, has been on the decline the past two years. Though he can still make exceptional plays on the football, he’s no longer considered a shutdown cornerback.

We’ll see if Peterson can handle DeAndre Hopkins when the Vikings take on the Cardinals this fall.