Patrick Peterson Reveals He’s Changing His Jersey Number

Dalvin Cook might not be changing his jersey number under the new NFL rules, but his teammate Patrick Peterson will be.

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback announced that he’ll be changing his number. He’s switch to the No. 7, the number he practically made famous during his storied career at LSU and in high school.

“It’s official, man,” Peterson said, holding up a Vikings jersey with his name and the new jersey number on it.

The NFL changed its rules regarding jerseys, allowing players to pick from a much wider array of numbers. As a result, we’re likely to see a lot of players who were required to pick up new numbers in the NFL go to their college numbers.

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson (@P2) announces on his podcast @ATCoveredPod he’ll be wearing number 7, his famed college number at LSU. That will be 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0B6p9HljaC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2021

At LSU, Patrick Peterson really made the number 7 special with his dominance on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams.

As a junior in 2010, he had four interceptions for 134 yards, a 29.1 kick return average and a 16.1 punt return average with two punts returned for touchdowns.

Peterson wound up winning tons of accolades that year and earned his No. 5 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. He quickly lived up to the pick too, making eight straight Pro Bowls and earning All-Decade honors for the 2010s.

Which other college-stars-turned-NFL-stars will change their numbers in the days and weeks to come?