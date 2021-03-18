NFL World Reacts To Patrick Peterson’s Surprising Decision

Patrick Peterson has reportedly made his free agency decision and it’s a surprising one.

The longtime Arizona Cardinals star is officially departing from the only franchise he’s played for. Peterson, 30, has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson, a top five pick out of LSU in 2011, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He’s one of the greatest players in Cardinals franchise history.

The standout cornerback leaving Arizona isn’t surprising, as it’s been suggested as a possibility for a while. However, Minnesota hasn’t really been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

“Hearing that Patrick Peterson has a list of three teams he’d prefer to sign with, and one is the Cardinals. The other two have been playoff teams in the last two seasons,” Josh Weinfuss tweeted yesterday.

The Vikings went 7-9 in 2020, but did go 10-6 with a playoff appearance in 2019. The franchise has three winning seasons over the last eight years.

Confirmed: Patrick Peterson to Vikings. Surprising deal. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2021

But money talks, as Peterson has landed a $10 million contract with the Vikings.

Peterson isn’t the elite cornerback he was once, but he’ll look to provide help to a Vikings defense moving forward.

Patrick Peterson has signed a one-year $10M deal with the Vikings, per @AdamSchefter Peterson has allowed over 100 yards in just 1 game since 2015 pic.twitter.com/jisZWTpqU4 — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2021

Peterson will likely be matched up against Packers wide receiver Davante Adams twice a year, which should be fun to watch.

Davante vs. Patrick Peterson might've been fun a few years ago. Now? I don't know. I'll take 17 in that matchup every time. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 18, 2021

The Vikings are in need of some help at the position, though, and Peterson can certainly provide that.