Patrick Peterson Reportedly Makes Surprising Free Agency Decision

The free agent dominos continued to fall on Wednesday as the NFL celebrated the start of a new league year. The latest piece to lock into place is star defensive back Patrick Peterson.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peterson agreed to a short-term deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The contract will be for one-year, worth up to $10-million.

Simply put, the deal comes as a surprise to those that followed the cornerback’s offseason. Just earlier this week, a report came out claiming that Peterson was considering a return to the Arizona Cardinals or a list of two other competitive finalists. The Vikings didn’t exactly seem to fit the bill and are coming off the most disappointing season of the Mike Zimmer era.

Nonetheless, Peterson will ink his new deal and join just his second team in the NFL.

In 2020, at the age of 30, Peterson proved he can still play an extremely high level. He played in all 16 games, notching 61 tackles and three interceptions. The Cardinals ultimately fell shorts of the playoffs, but that couldn’t be blamed on the veteran defensive back.

Last season was just the latest impressive display for Peterson in Arizona. The elite cornerback made eight straight Pro Bowls from 2011-2019, earned three first-team All-Pro nods and was named to the 2010-2019 All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll leave the Cardinals as one of the best secondary players in franchise history.

It’s possible that the Arizona front office felt the lingering sting from when Peterson requested a trade from the team in 2018. He’ll also turn 31 prior to the 2021 campaign, making age more of a factor. Whatever the reasoning might be, the Cardinals will need to fill a major gap in the secondary.

As for Peterson, he’ll try to leave a legacy with the Vikings when he suits up next fall.