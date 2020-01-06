Photo Of Stefon Diggs Celebrating Win vs. Saints Is Going Viral

Stefon Diggs was unhappy with his lack of touches during Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game. But Diggs still has every reason to celebrate following the Vikings’ upset victory over New Orleans. Minnesota is moving on to face No. 1 seed San Francisco this upcoming Saturday.

Playoff wins are hard to come by in the NFL – each one deserves celebration. Diggs didn’t hide his excitement following the Vikings’ big time win on Sunday.

A photo of the star receiver following yesterday’s contest has gone viral. Diggs was caught doing a celebratory dance right before shaking hands with Saints coach Sean Payton.

As the old saying goes: “Winning cures everything.”

Inject the disrespect from this pic in my veins pic.twitter.com/Z2KyJkpLF8 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 6, 2020

Diggs and the Vikings are moving on. Everything went Minnesota’s way on Sunday against the Saints. It won’t be so easy against the 49ers on Saturday though.

One thing’s for sure – Diggs needs more touches against San Francisco. The Vikings’ WR is one of the best in the game. When Kirk Cousins gets the ball in Diggs’ hands, the Vikings are extremely difficult to beat.

But the 49ers are a whole new challenge for Minnesota. Diggs will need to put up some big time stats against one of the best defenses in the NFL if the Vikings are to come away victorious.