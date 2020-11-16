Photos: Adam Thielen’s MNF Alex Trebek Tribute Cleats Going Viral

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will honor Alex Trebek when he takes the field tonight before Monday Night Football in Chicago.

Like millions of other Americans, it seems like Thielen was a fan of Trebek during his time on Jeopardy!. The legendary game show host passed away on November 8 after a lengthy bout with cancer.

Thielen’s adidas cleats, which he’ll presumably wear only during pregame warmups, feature a drawing of the late Trebek and his last name under the trademark three-stripe symbol.

The message written the way Jeopardy! contestants wager their final answers, reads “We will miss you, Alex,” for $19,000. Thielen’s jersey number is 19.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen will be honoring the late, great Alex Trebek on his cleats tonight, painted by @MACHE275 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FKJ6JZ8MQb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2020

Overall, this is a very cool tribute. It is tough to find a celebrity who is more universally well-liked and respected than Trebek was.

After a 1-5 start, the Vikings have won two games in a row. A win tonight over Chicago would cement them as a potential NFC Wild Card contender.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.