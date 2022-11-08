Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Kirk Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are off to a hot start. At 7-1, they have the second-best record in the NFL.

On the field, Cousins is playing solid football. He's thrown for 1,999 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.8% of his passes.

Off the field, the 34-year-old signal caller lives a typically quiet life with his wife Julie and their two children.

Here's a picture of the Cousins family from this past summer.

Cousins' wife Julie is an Alpharetta, Georgia native who attended the University of Georgia. She and Kirk have been together for the last decade.

The couple got engaged in November 2013, during Cousins' second season with the Washington Commanders and were married in June 2014.

Kirk and Julie Cousins have two boys: Cooper, born September 2017, and Turner, born March 2019.

The family recently celebrated Cooper's fifth birthday on Instagram.

The Cousins' have their marriage, two children and a dog. All that is missing is a Super Bowl ring.

We'll see if Kirk can get one this season.