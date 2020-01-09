The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Shares Practice Video Of WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen catching a touchdown pass.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt an unfortunate blow during Wednesday’s practice, as Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury.

Minnesota needed a strong performance from Thielen to advance past the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round. Next up for the Vikings is a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

His status for this weekend isn’t in jeopardy at the moment, yet the latest update on him isn’t all that encouraging.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Thielen’s ankle injury required stitches.

During the open portion of the Vikings’ practice on Thursday, Pelissero shared a few videos of Thielen on the field.

Thielen’s workload after receiving stitches on his ankle wasn’t very big at all. In fact, he just walked around at a pretty slow pace.

Check it out:

This doesn’t mean that Thielen won’t play on Saturday against the 49ers. However, it’s more than likely that he will not be a full participant during this afternoon’s practice.

On the bright side for Minnesota, the team had Stefon Diggs back on the field after missing the past two days because of an illness.

We’ll find out Thielen’s status for this weekend in the coming hours.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.