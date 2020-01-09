NFL Insider Shares Practice Video Of WR Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt an unfortunate blow during Wednesday’s practice, as Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury.

Minnesota needed a strong performance from Thielen to advance past the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round. Next up for the Vikings is a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

His status for this weekend isn’t in jeopardy at the moment, yet the latest update on him isn’t all that encouraging.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Thielen’s ankle injury required stitches.

During the open portion of the Vikings’ practice on Thursday, Pelissero shared a few videos of Thielen on the field.

Thielen’s workload after receiving stitches on his ankle wasn’t very big at all. In fact, he just walked around at a pretty slow pace.

Check it out:

The extent of Adam Thielen’s workload, one day after suffering a bad cut on his ankle in practice that required stitches. pic.twitter.com/SW3r31GKnU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2020

This doesn’t mean that Thielen won’t play on Saturday against the 49ers. However, it’s more than likely that he will not be a full participant during this afternoon’s practice.

On the bright side for Minnesota, the team had Stefon Diggs back on the field after missing the past two days because of an illness.

We’ll find out Thielen’s status for this weekend in the coming hours.