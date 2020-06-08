Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to hold out while seeking a contract extension, per a new report.

A second-round pick for the Vikings in 2017, Cook is set to make $1.3 million in the final season of his rookie deal this fall. However, he apparently does not intend to take the field without a new deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook won’t be participating in any team activities moving forward “until and unless he receives a ‘reasonable’ deal.” This means no training camp when NFL teams reconvene later this summer.

By the sound of Schefter’s report, Cook is willing to extend his holdout into the regular season.

It’s not surprising that Cook wants to get paid. He’s coming off his best professional season and made the Pro Bowl. At 24 (turning 25 in August) and with injuries in his past, Cook should absolutely be looking to strike while the iron is hot.

Additionally, we’ve seen top running backs signing for more lucrative contracts over the last few years, most recently Christian McCaffrey. Why wouldn’t Cook want to do the same?

As of last month, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Cook and the Vikings have had “productive talks” on an extension but that “nothing was close.”

A torn ACL ended Cook’s rookie season after only four games, and he struggled to gain his footing in 2018.

However, he broke out last year with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as the Vikings reached the NFC Divisional Round.