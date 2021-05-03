The Spun

Report: Another NFC Team Was ‘Eyeing’ Justin Fields

Justin Fields runs in front of a referee.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears traded up with the New York Giants to take Ohio State QB Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. But they weren’t the only NFC team interested in grabbing him on Draft Day.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Minnesota Vikings were preparing to take Fields if he fell to them with their original No. 14 overall pick. Per the report, they were ready to take a top quarterback if one fell into their laps, but not at the expense of draft capital.

“They wanted one of the top quarterbacks, but they weren’t desperate enough to give up that kind of draft capital for a player who would be sitting behind Cousins for at least a year,” Cronin wrote. “But Fields was the guy for Minnesota, and the team was prepared to take him if he had been there at No. 14 and begin a process of shifting course.”

Minnesota was apparently upset at losing out on Fields and wound up trading down with the New York Jets. They ended up taking Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

But the Vikings didn’t leave the draft empty-handed at the QB position. They ended up taking Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round. It was the highest the Vikings had drafted one since Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, they’ll now have to face the QB they wanted several times a year for the foreseeable future.

Will Justin Fields make the Vikings regret not trading up to take him?


