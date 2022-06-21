Report: Another Team To Watch Emerges For Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh is still on the free agent market, and the veteran defensive tackle has made it clear he plans to keep playing.

Earlier today, Suh named the Las Vegas Raiders as a team he has interest in. According to USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon, the interest is mutual.

Dragon also said to watch out for an NFC North franchise in regards to possibly adding Suh.

"Another team to keep an eye on is the Vikings," Dragon said. "The Raiders and Vikings have both had multiple conversations with the free-agent DT."

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Suh has been remarkably durable over his 12-year NFL career. He's missed just two games as a pro, both during the 2011 season.

Suh started all 49 regular season contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last three years, compiling 112 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and five fumble recoveries.

Suh appeared on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Monday and confirmed his intentions to play in 2022.