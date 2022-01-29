Report: “Keep A Close Eye” On 1 Candidate For Vikings Job

As the Vikings seek out a new head coach, one under-the-radar candidate could end up landing the job.

The Minnesota Vikings will interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham today.

Graham and Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reportedly have a strong relationship. That strong relationship could lead to the Vikings hiring Graham to be their new head coach.

“Vikings interview Giants DC Patrick Graham today. Keep a close eye on this one,” said NFL insider Albert Breer. “Graham and Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have built a strong relationship over the last year. When Adofo-Mensah got the job, a name he gave the Vikes in his int’w was added to the HC search—Graham’s.”

Some seem to believe it’s only a matter of time before Graham is named the next Vikings head coach.

He’ll first have to nail the interview, of course.

“If you’re not warm to the idea of this gentleman, it’s probably time to begin getting used to it. Obviously not a sure thing, but if Kwesi summoned him, it’s likely with purpose,” said Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory.