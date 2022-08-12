Report: Kirk Cousins Tests Positive, Won't Play This Weekend

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

If you're a Kirk Cousins fan hoping to see him in action for the Minnesota Vikings at the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, prepare to be disappointed.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, he has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The game would have been the first opportunity for the wider NFL world to see how Cousins operates the Kevin O'Connell offense imported from the Los Angeles Rams. There has been a lot of hype around the Vikings this offseason after the changes they've made.

Assuming Cousins recovers quickly, the next opportunity for fans to see him will be next Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. That game will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The 2021 season saw Kirk Cousins go 8-8 as a starter while enjoying a career year. Cousins completed 66.3-percent of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns with a career-best 1.2-percent interception rate.

For his efforts, Cousins made the Pro Bowl. But their inability to make the playoffs cost head coach Mike Zimmer his job.

The Vikings offense is primed to be one of the NFL's most explosive in 2022. Between Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings could be one of the top offenses in the league if they can adapt to O'Connell's high-octane offense.

Will Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings to the playoffs in 2022?