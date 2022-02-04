Report Names “Likely” Defensive Coordinator For Minnesota Vikings

Earlier this week, it was announced that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Although a deal isn’t official yet, it sounds like O’Connell is already putting his staff together.

On Thursday night, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora revealed who’ll most likely be O’Connell’s defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

“With Kevin O’Connell going to Vikings, I keep hearing Mike Pettine as the likely DC there,” La Canfora tweeted.

Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15, has plenty of experience coaching defense in the NFL. Just two years ago, he was the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

This would be a fine hire by O’Connell, especially since Pettine knows the NFC North fairly well. After his stint with the Packers ran its course, he joined the Chicago Bears as a senior defensive assistant.

Let’s also not forget that Pettine has coached for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Pettine to the Vikings isn’t a done deal, but fans in Minnesota should keep an eye on this potential pairing.