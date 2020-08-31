A veteran NFL offensive tackle reportedly expects to be cut ahead of the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Minnesota Vikings made a big trade on Sunday, acquiring standout defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the wake of the trade, the Vikings reportedly want to restructure Riley Reiff’s contract. The team has reportedly gone to the veteran lineman and asked him to do it.

“Hearing the Vikings have gone to LT Riley Reiff about re-structuring his contract. If he’s not willing, they may cut him to save more than $8M in cap space,” The Athletic’s Chad Graff reports.

Reiff, 31, has reportedly told his teammates that he expects to be released. ProFootballTalk reported the news on Monday afternoon.

Reiff has been with the Vikings since 2017. The former Iowa Hawkeyes standout was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Lions. He played in Detroit from 2012-17 before signing a five-year, $58.75 million contract with the Vikings in free agency. Now, he might be on his way to a third NFL team.

The Vikings are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

That Week 1 game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. and it will be televised on FOX.