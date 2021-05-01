Robert Griffin III’s Comment About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

The Minnesota Vikings turned a lot of heads on Friday night when they selected former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Robert Griffin III, however, was not surprised by the pick.

Griffin was on Bleacher Report’s draft show on Friday night to discuss several picks that were made on Day 2.

When asked about Minnesota’s decision to take Mond in the third round, Griffin had an interesting response.

“I can tell you right now that No. 8 in Minnesota is not real happy right now because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well,” Griffin said. “Kellen Mond is the big, physical quarterback. He can run it, throw it all over the field, and I don’t think that’s something that No. 8 is able to do in Minnesota. But, I think that’s what the coaching staff and administration is looking for.”

There’s nothing wrong with the initial comments that Griffin made about Kirk Cousins, but he then took his critique of his former teammate a step further.

“As you’ve seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons. If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning toward Mond if he comes in and impresses.”

“Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. … Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time.”@RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick 👀 @brgridiron (@RocketMortgage) pic.twitter.com/IAyl97AFBl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

If that’s not a shot at Cousins, we’re not sure what is.

Cousins eventually replaced Griffin as Washington’s starting quarterback several years ago. Their careers will forever be intertwined since they were both selected in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Judging by Griffin’s comments last night, he’s still a bit frustrated with how things played out in the nation’s capital.