Saints Star Takes A Shot At Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings this weekend in a rematch of their classic 2017 Divisional Playoff game. But the Vikings have a new face at quarterback for the game: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is 18-12-1 in his two seasons at Minnesota, but has been criticized throughout his career for failing to perform in primetime.

One Saints star is well-aware of his struggles under the brightest lights, and recently took a swipe at Cousins.

In an interview with Rich Eisen this past week, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was asked to give his thoughts on the Vikings passing attack.

Jordan responded by stating it depends on “what kind of Kirk Cousins you’re gonna get.” He expounded by saying that “at times” Cousins looks like “a very proficient quarterback.

But Jordan stopped himself there.

Via ProFootballTalk:

Cousins is 1-2 in his career against the Saints. He’s played relatively well in those games, throwing nine touchdowns with only one interception. Cousins even had a perfect passer rating against the Saints with the Redskins in 2015.

We’ll see if Cousins can repeat that kind of success when the bright lights of the playoffs in the Superdome come on.