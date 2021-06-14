DT Sheldon Richardson Reportedly Working On ‘Reunion’ With 1 Team

For nearly the last decade, Sheldon Richardson has been one of the most reliable defensive tackles in the NFL. However, the Cleveland Browns released him this offseason in an effort to cut costs before the 2021 campaign.

Since then, Richardson has been left without a place to play this fall. But it looks like Richardson may land back with an old organization of his just in time for minicamp.

According to various reports, Richardson appears to be nearing a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings, who he played with in 2018. No deal is set in stone just yet, but the situation seems to be trending in that direction.

Jack Day of KFAN1003 and The Vikings Wire was the first to break the news earlier on Monday afternoon.

“I’m hearing that there could be a reunion in store for the Vikings and free agent DT Sheldon Richardson, per source,” Day tweeted. “Some more good news shaping up for the team’s defensive line ahead of the start of mandatory mini camp tomorrow.”

Richardson is fresh off another solid year in what was his second season with the Browns in 2020. He started in 15 games and tallied 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle has proven that he can stay on the field during his tenure in the NFL, making him a valuable pickup for the Vikings. He’s played in 120 games over the last eight seasons and has started 11 games or more in ever year that he’s played.

Although he’s past his 2014 Pro Bowl form, Richardson still has a lot to offer Minnesota. The Vikings have focused on upgrading their defensive line this offseason and will need to hope it pays off this fall.