Stefon Diggs Addresses The Viral Sean Payton Photo

Following the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend, a photo of Stefon Diggs went viral. It appeared that he was taunting Sean Payton.

Diggs never addressed the photo after the win over the Saints because the Vikings had to prepare for their next opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that Diggs has time on his hands, the talented wideout opened up about this photo of him and Payton.

It turns out that Diggs never had any intention of taunting Payton, saying “I have a lot of respect for him as a coach.”

Diggs did admit that sometimes a picture might hint something else though.

“It was kinda a picture worth a thousand words,” Diggs said. “But it didn’t happen like that.”

Diggs set the record straight in the B/R app ✍️ (via @travietrav_dmv) pic.twitter.com/an3c1XcC7K — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2020

This makes sense since the full video shows Diggs and Payton shaking hands after the game. It just so happens that cameras caught him dancing right in front of the Saints’ head coach.

Diggs didn’t have to clear the air regarding this picture, but it’s refreshing to see him go out of his way to make sure that people know there are no ill feelings between him and Payton.