The Vikings Are Reportedly Trading Yannick Ngakoue

Four Minnesota Vikings helmets sitting on the field.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Yannick Ngakoue is on the move. Believe it or not, the talented defensive end is getting traded for the second time this season.

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Ngakoue on Aug. 31 from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and conditional fifth-round pick. Clearly the front office thought its team was in win-now mode.

Since the Vikings have struggled mightily this season, the front office has decided to officially become sellers. Earlier today, they shipped out Ngakoue in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings are sending Ngakoue to the Ravens. In return they’ll receive a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

Ngakoue is going to be a free agent after this season, so it makes sense for Minnesota to get something back instead of loosing him for nothing in the offseason. So far this year he has five sacks and two forced fumbles.

As for Baltimore, this is a case of the rich getting richer.

The Ravens already have one of the most talented defenses in the league.

This trade is also a testament to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Within the past year, he has acquired Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Marcus Peters via trade. He’s always looking to improve his roster before the trade deadline.

Ngakoue will most likely make his debut for the Ravens next weekend when they take on the Steelers.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.