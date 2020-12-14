The Vikings Are Reportedly Working Out A New Kicker

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey had one of the worst games of his career yesterday, missing four kicks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 26-14 loss. While he wasn’t cut for his awful performance, the Vikings have made it clear that his job is no longer safe.

On Monday, the Vikings began working out a new kicker. Per the NFL transactions wire, they’ve brought in Taylor Bertolet for a workout.

Bertolet has been signed and released from four different NFL teams since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016. He has yet to kick in an NFL game.

However, Bertolet did get a chance to kick for the short-lived Alliance of American Football. As the kicker for the Salt Lake Stallions, Bertolet went 9-of-14.

At Texas A&M, Taylor Bertolet was a star, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2015 and setting a school record with 67 successful extra points scored in 2015. He went 37 of 56 on field goals in three seasons as a starter.

The Vikings have a 6-7 record and still alive in the playoff hunt. But they need to fix all of the little things if they hope to get wins against the likes of Chicago and New Orleans over the next two weeks.

If that means cutting their starting kicker one year after he missed just two kicks, then that’s the way it will have to be.

