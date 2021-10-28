Look: This Old Fran Tarkenton Highlight Is Going Viral

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton was usually very calm on the football field, but he lost his cool on Oct. 27, 1974.

After scoring a late touchdown against the Patriots, Tarkenton decided to chuck the football at Patriots cornerback Ron Bolton’s head. Bolton then threw a right hook at Tarkenton’s face mask. Both players were ultimately ejected for their roles in this incident.

Tarkenton chucked the ball at his opponent because he thought Bolton purposely tripped him after running through the left side of the end zone. However, it turns out he tripped over the yard marker chains.

To make matters worse, the Vikings ended up losing this game to the Patriots by a final score of 17-14.

Since the anniversary of this play was earlier this week, the clip of Tarkenton throwing the football at Bolton went viral on social media.

On this date in 1974, Vikings QB Fran Tarkenton celebrated what seemed like a game-winning touchdown by spiking the ball off Patriots CB Ron Bolton's head and getting ejected after the ensuing fight. pic.twitter.com/oybbPLfIhR — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) October 27, 2021

Tarkenton didn’t speak to the media about the incident after the game was over. Perhaps he was disappointed in his actions.

If Tarkenton pulled this stunt in today’s NFL, he most likely would’ve faced severe consequences. The league has put an emphasis on cracking down on taunting this year because they want to prevent brawls from taking place on the field.