Thursday Injury Update For Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has been dealing with an ankle injury that cost him some snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. But he’s determined to play in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, the latest injury report for Dalvin Cook isn’t going to guarantee him his spot in the starting lineup. He was limited in practice on Thursday – just as he was on Wednesday.

Cook’s limitations in practice come on the heels of comments made by offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. The Vikings OC said that Cook seemed “beat up” as a result of being hit so many times in recent weeks.

Despite seeing the field for less than two thirds of Minnesota’s offensive snaps, Cook went on to finish the Panthers game. He had 18 carries for 61 yards – his second-lowest yardage total on the season.

Dalvin Cook (ankle) limited Thursday https://t.co/s26divL7jt — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) December 3, 2020

Dalvin Cook is leading the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns so far. He also leads the league with 1,385 yards from scrimmage and only needs five rushing yards to match his career-high.

And he’s done all of that while missing a game in Week 6.

Cook is an absolutely essential piece of the Minnesota Vikings offense. At 5-6 on the season, there’s no room for error as they battle for a playoff spot.

Fortunately it looks like Cook will be doing everything in his power to make himself available for the game. That should translate to a win against the 1-10 Jacksonville Jaguars.