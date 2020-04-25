Trent Williams Comments On Allegedly Refusing Vikings Trade

For over a year, the Washington Redskins have tried to ship out Trent Williams. Plenty of teams have been linked to the Pro Bowl offensive tackle, but none have struck a deal for him.

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the consensus around the league was that Washington’s best chance of moving on from Williams would be to send him elsewhere in exchange for draft picks. It turns out the Minnesota Vikings had serious interest in making that type of swap.

However, NFL Network reported on Friday night that Williams did not want to play for the Vikings. That report was then confirmed by ESPN shortly after.

Williams commented on the report about him rejecting a trade to Minnesota, saying “No, that’s not true.” Obviously it’s tough to determine who’s actually right in this situation because neither side has been transparent.

The Vikings are off the board, but Trent Williams remains adamant that he never said he did not want to play in Minnesota. https://t.co/b0hA7jkRvf — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 25, 2020

Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor, released a statement about this latest report on behalf of his client.

“There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades,” Taylor said. “I will continue to respect the Redskins’ right to negotiate a trade, and hope that the negotiations quickly lead to a trade that is in the Redskins’ interest, Trent’s interest and the interest of the other team.”

A statement from Trent Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor: pic.twitter.com/jxsowLLbfR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The Vikings quickly moved off the idea of acquiring Williams by selecting Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round. He could potentially serve as a starter for the team in the near future.

Now that Minnesota is out of the sweepstakes for Williams, the focus turns over to San Francisco.

If Joe Staley doesn’t return to the 49ers for the 2020 season, Kyle Shanahan will need a solid replacement to protect Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side. Williams would provide an immediate boost to San Francisco’s offensive line.

