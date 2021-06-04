Veteran CB Bashaud Breeland Makes Free Agency Decision

After two seasons and a pair of Super Bowl trips with the Kansas City Chiefs, veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland is heading back to the NFC.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday afternoon that they had agreed to terms with Breeland. The 29-year-old is the latest defensive backfield addition for Minnesota this offseason.

The team previously signed cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander, as well as safety Xavier Woods, in free agency before selecting safety Camryn Bynum in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Breeland contributed 86 tackles, 17 passes defensed, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries for the Chiefs the last two seasons. He also intercepted a pass in Kansas City’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Breeland spent the second half of the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in seven games with five starts. From 2014-17, he was a mainstay with Washington, the team that drafted him in the fourth round out of Wake Forest seven years ago.

In 60 games with the team formerly known as the Redskins, Breeland made 57 starts and compiled 270 tackles, 60 passes defensed, eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries.