Video: Mike Zimmer Gives Matt LaFleur Weak Postgame Handshake

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers went into Minneapolis and walked out with a huge win over division-rival Minnesota.

Aaron Rodgers and company struggled to hold onto the ball in the first half as the Vikings defense forced two fumbles and an interception. The Minnesota offense failed to take advantage, however, and only led 10-9 after the first half.

Green Bay took over in the second half with two touchdown runs from running back Aaron Jones to seal the win.

Following the 23-10 victory, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer ran to midfield for their postgame handshake.

While most coaches aren’t happy to see each other following the game, they are respectful enough to give the other coach the time of day.

Zimmer wasn’t having it, though.

The salty Zimmer handshake after the game.

Zimmer clearly wasn’t happy with his team’s performance on Monday night.

Even with the loss, the Vikings are still headed to the playoffs. If the standings hold after the final week of the regular season, Minnesota will travel to New Orleans for a battle with the Saints in a rematch of the Minneapolis Miracle.

The Vikings host the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Can Zimmer and company enter the playoffs with a win?