Video Shows What Stefon Diggs Told Kirk Cousins vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings had arguably the biggest upset of Wild Card Weekend with their overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins proved to be the hero, finding Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph on a pair of key throws to secure that win.

Prior to that big win, Cousins received a pep talk from one of his top players: Wideout Stefon Diggs. Footage from the sidelines show Diggs telling Cousins not to try and force the ball to him.

“Don’t feel like you gotta force s— to me all right? Play your game!”

To that point, Diggs had been visibly upset by his limited contributions to the game. He was not targeted in the first half and finished the game with two receptions for 19 yards on three targets.

Cousins took Diggs’ words to heart. He found Thielen on a 43-yard pass at the start of overtime, and then found Rudolph on the game-winning touchdown.

Diggs to Cousins on the sideline: "Don't feel like you gotta force s— to me all right? Play your game!" wHaT a DiVa pic.twitter.com/fW0ol8w6FG — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) January 9, 2020

Cousins and Diggs will have a chance to connect once again this weekend. They take on the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Can the Vikings pull off the upset in Santa Clara?