Video: Stefon Diggs Is Furious On The Vikings’ Sideline

It’s been an extremely close game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. Both sides have had plenty of opportunities to bust the game open. But Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs appears to be the most frustrated person in this game.

Footage of the Vikings sideline after a stalled drive show Diggs throwing his helmet to the ground.

To that point, Diggs had not yet been targeted by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Perhaps throwing off his helmet was an expression of frustration at his limited targets…

Diggs would soon find himself in a brief scuffle with Saints players on the next drive.

Fortunately for Diggs, he won’t end the game with a blank stat line. He had a crucial 9-yard reception that set up the Vikings’ second touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive.

Minnesota now leads the Saints 20-10 with less than 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.

If that result holds, chances are Diggs will be in a much better mood. Of course, the chances of the Vikings holding on for the win might improve if Diggs gets more targets…

