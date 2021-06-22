Vikings 2021 Draft Pick Reportedly Shot Four Times

Jaylen Twyman, a Minnesota Vikings 2021 draft pick, was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington D.C., according to a Monday report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Little is known about the situation at this point, but Twyman was apparently inside a car when he was shot. X-rays came back negative and he will not need surgery after the incident. Schefter called the injuries “superficial, exit wounds,” so it looks like the 21-year-old avoided any serious damage.

Thankfully, Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Drew Rosenhaus, Twyman’s agent told Schefter. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matter. We’re thankful he’s ok.”

Rosenhaus also revealed that the Vikings have been notified of the situation.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Vikings drafted Twyman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh where he blossomed into a strong defensive tackle prospect.

Although he didn’t play in 2020, Twyman racked up 57 total tackles and 11 sacks in 21 career games with the Panthers. He nearly broke Aaron Donald’s record at Pittsburgh of 11 sacks in a single season, when he tallied 10.5 sacks during sophomore year.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.