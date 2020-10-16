A plethora of star tailbacks have suffered injuries this season, and unfortunately Dalvin Cook is the latest from that position group to get hurt. Last weekend, the Pro Bowl running back suffered a groin injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the bye week waiting for the Minnesota Vikings after Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, it made no sense to rush Cook back from his injury. As a result, the Florida State product sat out of every practice this week.

On Friday, the Vikings officially ruled Cook out for this weekend’s game. It’s unknown if he’ll miss additional games, but the team should be more than OK to handle a one-game absence.

The starting running back for Minnesota this Sunday will be Alexander Mattison. He had a career-high 112 rushing yards on 20 carries last weekend against Seattle.

#ATLvsMIN injury report OUT: Kris Boyd, Dalvin Cook, K.J. Osborn and Dru Samia DOUBTFUL: Holton Hill pic.twitter.com/bcY9o4947I — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 16, 2020

Obviously it hurts to not have a playmaker like Cook in the lineup against Atlanta, but he sounds fairly confident in his replacement.

“He sees the field how I see the field,” Cook told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s crazy when we come off the field how we see things so similar. He’s just a bigger version. When he comes in, he’s trying to break the home run, too.”

Mattison undoubtedly has some large shoes to fill this weekend. Through five games this season, Cook has 489 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.