Vikings Announce Injury Update For RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have released an injury update for star running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook was not listed on the Viking’s injury report for the first time this week. The RB was forced to leave Minnesota’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury in the third quarter — but he returned later in the fourth quarter.

Thursday marks the second day in a row Cook has been limited in practice. But, his absence on the injury list shows he’s moving in the right direction.

The Vikings released their injury report on Twitter:

#JAXvsMIN injury report OUT: Irv Smith Jr. and D.J. Wonnum — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 4, 2020

Cook is optimistic he’ll play on Sunday. The All Pro vowed he’d be “good to go” after a limited practice on Wednesday.

“There’s been some physical games, and we knew teams were going to come in to try to play this run pretty good,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ve got to keep pounding. We don’t have to change anything. . . . Like [Kubiak] said, I’ve been taking some pretty good shots, but my process of getting my body ready has put me in position to stay fresh.”

The Minnesota Vikings have certainly put their running back through the ringer this year.

Cook is the team’s No. 1 offensive weapon, and for good reason. He’s second in the league for both carries and rushing yards this season, only behind Titans stud Derrick Henry. Cook leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 13 through 10 games played.

If he does stick to his word and return on Sunday — expect Dalvin Cook to have an explosive outing against a struggling Jaguars team.