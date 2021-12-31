Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result.

“Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday morning.

Thankfully, it wasn’t all bad news for the Vikings on the quarterback front. Just under a week after the team placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he’s back.

The Vikings announced Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The #Vikings have activated T Rashod Hill and QB Sean Mannion from Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 31, 2021

The Vikings are fighting for their playoff lives, but the road just got a lot tougher. Minnesota needs a win over the Packers in Green Bay to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Kirk Cousins is in the midst of one of his best seasons. In 15 games this season, the veteran signal-caller has 3,971 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Without Cousins on the field, Sean Mannion will be called to keep Minnesota’s season alive. Mannion hasn’t attempted a pass yet for the Vikings this season.

In fact, Kick Cousins is the only quarterback on the roster that has.