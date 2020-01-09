Vikings Announce Official Update On WR Adam Thielen

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round it’s possible that wide receiver Adam Thielen could be absent.

Thielen picked apart the secondary of the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round. His performance was one of the many reasons that Minnesota advanced in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the offense suffered a scare during practice on Wednesday.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Thielen had to receive stitches for a cut on his ankle. The injury casted a little doubt on his status for this weekend.

Minnesota revealed its final injury report prior to Saturday’s game against San Francisco.

Thielen is officially listed as questionable for the Divisional Round.

Here’s the full injury report from the Vikings:

#MINvsSF injury report OUT: Mackensie Alexander DOUBTFUL: Jayron Kearse QUESTIONABLE: Adam Thielen — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 9, 2020

Since the secondary for the Vikings is pretty banged up, the offense may have to do most of the lifting against the 49ers. In order to make that happen, Kirk Cousins will need both his star wideouts at full strength.

It’d be somewhat surprising if Thielen isn’t available on Saturday for Minnesota. He’s battled through a bunch of injuries this season and even said he’ll do whatever it takes to be on the field.