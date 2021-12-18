Vikings Announce The Team Released A Veteran Corner

The Minnesota Vikings made a change to their secondary this Saturday, releasing veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The move was officially announced this afternoon.

Breeland, 29, appeared in 13 games for the Vikings this season. In those games he had 63 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The timing of this move is a bit surprising. Last Thursday, Breeland had eight tackles and an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a little over 48 hours remaining until their next game, the Vikings decided to waive Breeland. It’s unclear why the front office waited so long to make this move.

The #Vikings have waived CB Bashaud Breeland. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 18, 2021

It’s safe to say the timing of this move also surprised Breeland.

On Saturday afternoon, Breeland tweeted: “Wow.”

Wow — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 18, 2021

The Vikings’ secondary will be put to the test this Monday night against the Bears.

With Breeland officially out of the picture, the Vikings’ cornerback rotation consists of Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand and Patrick Peterson.

Breeland, meanwhile, will have to find a new home with only four weeks left in the regular season. Perhaps he could return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In two seasons with the Chiefs, Breeland had 86 total tackles, 17 passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble.