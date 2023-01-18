Vikings Announce Their 2023 Decision On Kirk Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Although this season didn't end the way the Vikings hoped it would, the front office remains committed to Kirk Cousins.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said "it's our expectation" that Cousins will be the team's starting quarterback next season.

Adofo-Mensah didn't say if the Vikings will make Cousins play out the final year of his deal or negotiate an extension.

Cousins' base salary for the 2023 season is $10 million. His current deal includes a $20 million roster bonus.

Cousins completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts this season for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Even in the Vikings' playoff loss to the Giants, Cousins had an efficient performance. He had 273 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Despite all the criticism that Cousins receives on a yearly basis, he's a Pro Bowl quarterback who's extremely durable. The Vikings should feel comfortable with him under center next fall.