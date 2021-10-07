Vikings Announce Thursday Update On RB Dalvin Cook

It’s currently unclear whether or not Dalvin Cook will play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Cook is battling a lingering ankle injury. He missed Week 3 versus the Seahawks and was limited in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has said multiple times already that Cook has a strong likelihood of playing even if he’s not 100 percent. But in a game against a lackluster opponent like Detroit, Minnesota may get an opportunity to rest its injured star back.

Cook did not practice on Thursday in any capacity. That obviously puts his status for Sunday’s game in question.

When healthy, Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. That’s a big if.

We saw Cook’s star power in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals when he carried the rock 22 times for 131 yards and added two catches for 17 yards. It was by far his most impactful game so far this season. It’s no coincidence the Vikings were in position to win that day, but blew the opportunity by a missed field goal as time expired.

The Vikings are now 1-3 on the season and already in danger of falling too far behind in the NFC North race. A loss to the Lions on Sunday would probably end up being the nail in the coffin.

Cook’s status for Sunday’s game will be in jeopardy up until kickoff. The Vikings may have to play without him.