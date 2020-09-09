Vikings Announce Update On Star DE Danielle Hunter

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced some tough news just days before the team’s first game.

Minnesota placed star defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. As a result, he’ll be forced to miss at least the first three games of the 2020 season.

Hunter hasn’t practiced for the team since August 14 and there were rumors he wouldn’t be able to suit up for Week 1. Unfortunately, those rumors were solidified on Wednesday afternoon when the Vikings announced he’ll be placed on the IR.

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks knows replacing a player like Hunter won’t be easy to do.

“A guy like Danielle he brings a whole other type of game in It’s going to be hard to a replace a guy like that but we have guys that also are hungry and want to step up too,” he said via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

#Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has been placed on IR and practice squad K Chase McLaughlin has been protected. pic.twitter.com/eNmJUAT2PP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 9, 2020

Hunter has emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in recent years.

Over the first five years of his career, Hunter racked up 54.5 sacks – including 14.5 sacks in each of the last two years. He’s developed into one of the premier pass rushers in the league and losing him for at least three games will be a huge blow to the Vikings defense.

The good news is that Minnesota traded for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue earlier this offseason.