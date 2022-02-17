Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB.

Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.

According to Rapoport, Minnesota appears to be locking themselves in with Cousins for 2022.

“It seems to me that this Minnesota Vikings coaching staff is committed to Kirk Cousins,” Rapoport said on “NFL Now” on Thursday. “There’s potentially a contract issue. Maybe they need to work out a deal to lower his cap number. All of that could be coming. But it seems like this is a Minnesota Vikings team that is committed to Kirk Cousins for this year.”

About that cap hit, which is $45 million. Minnesota is currently more than $16 million over the salary cap for 2022, so they will need to do a bit of housekeeping to make their payroll work. Restructuring–or even extending–Cousins seems like it will be a must, if they’re truly sold on having him back.

In 2021, his fourth season with the Vikings, Cousins finished with 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.