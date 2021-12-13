Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks.

On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran running back Wayne Gallman via waivers. In a corresponding move, they placed backup running back Alexander Mattison on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gallman is a five-year NFL veteran who spent most of the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He has 28 carries for 104 yards and a 21-yard reception on the season.

Prior to this season, Gallman was a backup running back on the New York Giants between 2017 and 2020. He was their top weapon in 2020, leading the team in rushing, touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

The #Vikings have claimed RB Wayne Gallman via waivers. WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. G Kyle Hinton has been placed on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19. LB Ryan Connelly has been placed on IR. https://t.co/gU1wn4W0wo pic.twitter.com/a20wM2GE1F — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 13, 2021

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is coming off one of the best games of his career. He had 27 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns in their 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cook already has nearly 1,200 yards from scrimmage and is closing in on his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season. But he’s already missed three games this season.

There’s a very good chance that Wayne Gallman gets a lot of reps in next Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Certainly if Alexander Mattison doesn’t come off the reserve list by then.

