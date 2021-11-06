Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About Star RB Dalvin Cook

The 3-4 Minnesota Vikings will try and keep their season alive this Sunday against Baltimore Ravens. Dalvin Cook will prove critical in such a quest.

Cook has been a bit inconsistent to start the 2021-22 season. He’s played in just five games this year in which he’s totaled 444 yards on the grounds and two touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Cook carried the ball only 18 times for 78 yards. He didn’t score a touchdown. He didn’t have a single catch in the passing game. The Vikings want to change that on Sunday.

Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wants to keep the game plan simple against the Ravens: get Cook the ball as much as possible.

“Got to give (Cook) more opportunities moving forward,’’ Kubiak said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “… I think we just have to keep finding a way to get him the football,’’ Kubiak said.

Notebook: #Vikings game plan doesn't seem too complex at Baltimore: Get the ball to Dalvin Cook. He had just 18 carries (78 yards) last Sunday vs Dallas & no catches/Pass-rush concerns with Danielle Hunter out/Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman provides "juice." https://t.co/HUhObOzRK3 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 5, 2021

Getting your most-talented offensive player the football seems like a good idea. It only took the Vikings nine weeks to figure it out.

To be fair, Cook has been injured at times this season. The Vikings have had to adjust their offensive game plan multiple times, as a result.

If Minnesota is going to get back into the NFC Playoff picture, it’ll need to find ways to get Cook the ball in the passing game. He can be an elite weapon when catching the football.

Cook and the Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.