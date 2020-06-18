Vikings Coach Shares If He’s Worried About RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook is coming off his best year as a pro and first Pro Bowl appearance. But heading into his contract year, there are questions as to whether he’ll sign an extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that Cook is determined to hold out until he gets a new deal. His source told him point blank that he will not be showing up for training camp without one.

But Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak doesn’t appear worried by the possibility that Cook will follow through. He believes that Cook is a good football player and that general manager Rick Spielman will get a deal done.

“He’s got as good a grasp at what we do and how we go about it,” Kubiak said, per Pioneer Press. “He could teach class (on our system) because he’s that bright and that smart of a football player.”

“That’s part of the business. We all understand that. Those guys will do their job. We have to stay focused on our job as a football team moving forward.”

Cook is coming off a season that saw him post career highs in nearly all major rushing categories. He finished the season with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Cook added another 53 catches for 519 yards through the air.

But Cook is also slated to make $1.3 million in 2020. Given how he’s overperformed his second-round draft pick contract from 2017, the time is probably right for a new deal.

Will Dalvin Cook get a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings?