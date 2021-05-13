Vikings Fans Loving Offseason Photo Of Dalvin Cook

Even though Dalvin Cook is coming off the best season of his career, it appears the superstar running back is still trying to take his game to the next level.

Most NFL players have been advised to avoid team-organized activities until the start of training camp due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and the league’s health protocols. That doesn’t mean Cook can’t conduct his own workouts away from the Minnesota Vikings‘ facility though.

In fact, the latest photo of Cook is a strong indication that he’s working very hard this offseason.

Cook looks better than ever in the photo that was shared with the public this week. Some fans joked around and said that he may rush for 3,000 yards next season.

Here’s the photo of Cook that has Vikings fans very excited about his future:

Dalvin Cook about to rush for 3,000 yards next season pic.twitter.com/VFZUFsJeFu — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) May 12, 2021

Cook finished the 2020 season with 1,557 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors for the second year in a row.

Not only was Cook making an impact for the Vikings on the ground, he proved to be a force in the passing game. He had 44 receptions for 361 yards and a touchdown last season.

Minnesota’s offense may look a tad different this year since Gary Kubiak stepped down from his role as offensive coordinator. That being said, Cook should remain the focal point of the offense this fall.