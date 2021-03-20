The Spun

NFL Team Forced To Forfeit Draft Pick After Salary Cap Violation

A general view of the Minnesota Vikings stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: General stadium view of the Minnesota Vikings against the San Diego Chargers at US Bank stadium on August 28, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Entering this Friday, the Minnesota Vikings had a dozen picks for the 2021 NFL Draft. That was until the league stripped them one of their selections due to a salary cap violation.

Mark Craig of the Star Tribune reported that Minnesota had to forfeit its seventh-round pick due to a violation related to a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. The NFL took away the 242nd overall pick away from Minnesota.

In addition to taking away the Vikings’ seventh-round pick, the NFL handed out $10,000 fines to multiple executives on the team.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released a statement on the league’s decision, saying “A mistake was made, we take responsibility and we respect the league’s decision and will move forward.”

The NFL did not provide additional information on what happened with the Vikings player’s contract.

Even though Minnesota lost its seventh-round pick because of this violation, Spielman still has 11 picks at his disposal for this year’s draft.

NFL fans should expect the Vikings to be very active during the draft, as they currently own eight Day 3 selections.

If the Vikings want to move up the draft board, especially in the first round, they’ll have the ammo to do so. That is, of course, if the NFL doesn’t make them forfeit anymore picks.


