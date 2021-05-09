Vikings GM Sends Clear Message About QB Kirk Cousins

A lot of eyebrows were raised during the 2021 NFL Draft when the Minnesota Vikings drafted QB Kellen Mond in the third round. More eyebrow-raising was the fact that the team didn’t call incumbent starting QB Kirk Cousins to let him know. So the Vikings brass decided to issue a clear message about their starter.

In a recent interview with ProFootballTalk, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said he called Cousins the day after to tell him that the team just wants to maintain competition for the backup job. But he said he told Cousins that there’s “no doubt” that he’s their starter moving forward.

“I spoke to him Saturday morning and talked to his agent and just let him know that we want to make sure we have competition behind him, that there’s no doubt that Kirk’s our quarterback going forward, and that we want to create competition to see who’s going to be the backup,” Spielman said. “Kirk was great. He understands. He knows he’s our guy, his agent knows he’s our guy. Right now, we’re just focusing on getting ready for this season coming up.”

Spielman said that the team is not trying to move Mond into the starting job. Rather, he just wants Mond to compete with current backups Nate Stanley and Jake Browning to see who holds the clipboard.

“We wanted to create competition with all our young quarterbacks, with Nate Stanley, with Jake Browning, and now with Kellen Mond,” Spielman said. “To have those guys come in and compete and just see where it takes us.”

Kirk Cousins is 25-21-1 with one playoff appearance and a Pro Bowl since joining the Vikings in 2018 free agency.

2020 wasn’t what the team wanted in terms of wins and losses, going just 7-9 and missing the playoffs. But Cousins continued to play great, throwing for a career-high 35 touchdowns while completing 67.6-percent of his passes.

Cousins has two years left on his contract, but a contract extension hasn’t been discussed. If the 33-year-old quarterback doesn’t get the Vikings back into the playoffs, he likely won’t get one.

